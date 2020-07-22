McCubbins, Charles Lee

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Feb. 23, 1956 – July 19, 2020

On the morning of July 19th, 2020, we had to say goodbye to an amazing Husband, Father, Grandpa, Son, Brother, Uncle, Cousin and Friend. Charles Lee McCubbins passed away from a severe bacterial infection. He was born, February 23rd, 1956 to Vonda and Byron McCubbins, in Walla Walla Washington. Charlie was the youngest of 4, soon the family moved to Kalispell where Charlie grew up and went to school. Charlie loved his Lord Jesus Christ, hunting, fishing, riding horses, working cattle, fixing fence, going to the cabin, spending time in the “Big Hole”, camping, cutting firewood, Christmas tree hunting, milling his own wood, and just being in the out doors.

Charlie took great pride in passing his skills and love for the outdoors to his children and grandchildren. Charlie loved his family and friends and he would do anything for anyone who needed him. Charlie was as close to a perfect example in so many ways as anyone could be.

He has continued his kindness by sharing a part of himself to allow two people to gain their sight.

From the time he was 18 Charlie spent 20 years in the logging business, until numerous broken bones forced him to pick a less dangerous career in Radiology. His favorite being MRI. Charlie’s most current workplace was the MRI center in Helena.