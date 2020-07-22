McCubbins, Charles Lee

Feb. 23, 1956 – July 19, 2020
On the morning of July 19th, 2020, we had to say goodbye to an amazing Husband, Father, Grandpa, Son, Brother, Uncle, Cousin and Friend. Charles Lee McCubbins passed away from a severe bacterial infection. He was born, February 23rd, 1956 to Vonda and Byron McCubbins, in Walla Walla Washington. Charlie was the youngest of 4, soon the family moved to Kalispell where Charlie grew up and went to school. Charlie loved his Lord Jesus Christ, hunting, fishing, riding horses, working cattle, fixing fence, going to the cabin, spending time in the “Big Hole”, camping, cutting firewood, Christmas tree hunting, milling his own wood, and just being in the out doors.
Charlie took great pride in passing his skills and love for the outdoors to his children and grandchildren. Charlie loved his family and friends and he would do anything for anyone who needed him. Charlie was as close to a perfect example in so many ways as anyone could be.
He has continued his kindness by sharing a part of himself to allow two people to gain their sight.
From the time he was 18 Charlie spent 20 years in the logging business, until numerous broken bones forced him to pick a less dangerous career in Radiology. His favorite being MRI. Charlie’s most current workplace was the MRI center in Helena.
Charlie was married to Patti Adkins and had 3 wonderful children, Nicholas, Elizabeth, and Jonathan. In 2014 Charlie and Micki were married and were later sealed in Rexburg, Idaho, Temple. Charlie seamlessly took the role as father to Micki’s children, Colt, Jeff, Ross, and Dana.
Charlie is survived by his wife Michelle McCubbins, his mom Vonda McCubbins, siblings Floyd McCubbins, Deana Lechner, Rahni McCubbins, his children Charles Nicholas McCubbins (wife Marsha), Elizabeth Leann Vig (husband Dean), Jonathan Lee McCubbins (wife Corrine), Colt Brown, Jeff Brown (wife Alia), Ross Brown (wife Carly), Dana Brown and 16 grandchildren, Hannah, Haylee, Justin, Avery, Corbin, Kateri, Amelia, Felicity, Aryana, Emmy, India, Jack, Rex, Cruz, Riley, Brooklyn and best friends Allen Bardwell, Tom Giacomo, Andy Weaver, Eugene Davis.
A Graveside Service will be Friday morning, July 24, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at the Radersburg Cemetery in Radersburg, MT. A gathering will follow at 1:00 p.m. at Charlie and Micki’s home, 2885 Canyon Ferry Rd in Helena at 1:00 pm. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Radersburg Historical Preservation group and sent to: RHPI, P.O. Box 96 Toston, MT 59643. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Charles.
