McClure Jr., "Bob" Robert Kale

“Bob” Robert Kale McClure Jr., February 08, 1946-March 10, 2020. He was 74 years of age.
Absent from the body, present with the Lord.
Bob was born in Sioux City, Iowa, to Robert Sr. and Juna (Totdahl) McClure, where his father was stationed in the Army-Air Corps. The family of three was later stationed in Denver, Colorado. Upon discharge, Robert Sr. moved his family back home to Montana. When Bob was six, the family moved to Lincoln. A sister Stacey, and a brother Brian, were added to the family.
You have free articles remaining.
He attended Lincoln Elementary and Augusta High Schools, boarding out in Augusta during the week, and returning home to Lincoln on weekends. Many years later, encouraged by his wife Rhonda, he attained his GED. Bob worked at his parents’ gas station, McClure Texaco, during and after high school. After the gas station was sold, Bob went to work in the woods as a sawyer. He soon realized this was a profession he truly loved.
Bob was strong and resilient, having survived a horrific logging accident in 1986, and renal cancer in 2013. In 2010, he was diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease, and did all he could to educate himself about the disease and fight it. Bob had accepted Jesus as his personal Lord and Savior, and was looking forward to the gift of eternal life, free of pain and injury.
Bob served as a Trustee for the Lincoln Rural Fire District, and also served on the Lincoln Sewer District Board. He was always busy tinkering in his garage, and many kids in Lincoln had their bicycles serviced by him. The garage was nicknamed Bob’s Doghouse, a nod to his K-9 companions, Swede and Smooch.
He is survived by Rhonda, his wife of more than 30 years. Also surviving are daughter Wanda (Tom) Allen, daughter Bobbie Gunderson, son Kale McClure, nephew (adopted son) Justin McClure, and extended family Mark Gunderson. Additional survivors are his grandchildren, his brother Brian, numerous cousins, and their families.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home, and cremation has taken place. No visitation is scheduled. Bob’s memorial service will be held at the Lincoln Community Hall on Saturday, June 27th at 11 a.m. with pastor Gene Young officiating, a community pot-luck to follow. Private burial in the family plot at Old Lincoln Cemetery will be held at later date. Memorials are suggested to Bob’s Family at P.O. Box 517, Lincoln, MT 59639, for future designation. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Bob.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.