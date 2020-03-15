McClure Jr., "Bob" Robert Kale

“Bob” Robert Kale McClure Jr., February 08, 1946-March 10, 2020. He was 74 years of age.

Absent from the body, present with the Lord.

Bob was born in Sioux City, Iowa, to Robert Sr. and Juna (Totdahl) McClure, where his father was stationed in the Army-Air Corps. The family of three was later stationed in Denver, Colorado. Upon discharge, Robert Sr. moved his family back home to Montana. When Bob was six, the family moved to Lincoln. A sister Stacey, and a brother Brian, were added to the family.

He attended Lincoln Elementary and Augusta High Schools, boarding out in Augusta during the week, and returning home to Lincoln on weekends. Many years later, encouraged by his wife Rhonda, he attained his GED. Bob worked at his parents’ gas station, McClure Texaco, during and after high school. After the gas station was sold, Bob went to work in the woods as a sawyer. He soon realized this was a profession he truly loved.

Bob was strong and resilient, having survived a horrific logging accident in 1986, and renal cancer in 2013. In 2010, he was diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease, and did all he could to educate himself about the disease and fight it. Bob had accepted Jesus as his personal Lord and Savior, and was looking forward to the gift of eternal life, free of pain and injury.