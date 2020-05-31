McCauley, Anika

Anika graduated from the College of Great Falls in 1991 and began her career in education, first teaching in Cardwell and then Jr. High at Boulder Elementary from 1993-2016. She was a jack of all trades teacher and was always asked to take on new projects, eventually diversifying her subjects taught to science, geography, reading and art. Many students would come back to visit her while in high school and thank her for the wonderful science foundation they received in her classroom. Anika was always ready to volunteer to take the Jr. High students on their end of year trips, collaborating with the Jr. High staff on where to go in order to make each trip fun while being educational! She was twice nominated for Montana Teacher of the Year.

A highlight of her career in education was becoming Nationally Board Certified in 2014, a credential that only about 10% of teachers nationwide achieve and only 150 in the state of Montana. Anika retired from teaching at the end of the 2016 school year.

On July 1st 2017 she was appointed Jefferson County Superintendent of Schools and held the position until February 2020 when ill health forced her resignation.

One of Anika’s dreams was to own her own home and this was accomplished in 1999 when the family built their forever home south of Boulder.