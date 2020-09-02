Mazurek, Dillon

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Sept. 4, 1982 – Aug. 17, 2020

On Monday morning, August 17, 2020, Dillon Holmes left this earth as the heavens opened up and welcomed the most beautiful man of all time.

Known to many as “the Dill”, he was born in Monterey, CA on September 4, 1982. He embraced a passionate life with a fearless sense of humor. He was an original Montana character who cherished his origins, the Monterey Peninsula.

At an early age Dillon was drawn to music, fishing and his family. Family members as well as friends, old and new, enjoyed his company. An adventurer at heart, he traveled the United States, Europe, and Mexico with his mother, Bridgette Mazurek, and his cousins. He loved Montana, Monterey, and Barcelona, Spain.

Above all he was a father to his precious son, Trizten King Jessie James Mazurek, age 2. In 2017 he met Katherine Cora Burgess and fell in love. Knowing his desire for a family of his own, Dillon and Katherine became the proud parents the love of his life, Baby Trizten.

He attended Helena elementary schools, Central and HMS, and graduated from Helena High in 2001. He studied at Helena College and the University of Montana at Dillon.