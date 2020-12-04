Maybelle Jean Elenbaas

Her baking exploits on Saturday mornings and cooking in general, were legendary. The missionaries who came to speak at the church were always well-fed at her table. She loved music and played organ and piano and even led the church choir when that was needed. Maybelle's dad passed on to her an interest in sports, mostly baseball that meant regular visits growing up to nearby New York to watch the Yankees and players like Babe Ruth and Lou Gehrig in their hey day. She was the family ping pong champion for many years. Marrying a man who grew up in northwest Washington, brought with it many long distance vacations, in small cars, with 5 children, camping every night. Add trying to keep up with John on long hikes in the mountains and that put her way ahead of Wonder Woman. She taught her children a good work ethic by handing out regular chores and opportunities on that always present "to do" list. If you have a couple of hours, we'd love to tell you more about her.