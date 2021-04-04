 Skip to main content
Maxine V. Brockway Treadway
Maxine V. Brockway Treadway

A beautiful life has finally fallen silent. It is with deep sadness that we announce that we have lost our dear mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She passed away peacefully on March 18, 2021.

She is survived by eight children. Sue Garber (Bob), Carol Johnson (Dan), Donna Sprinkle (Melvin), Margie Thompson (Mark), Randy Treadway, Becky Treadway (Frank Platz), Julie Davis (Joseph Merrill), David Treadway (Dr. Carla, Williams), fifteen grandchildren, numerous great grandchildren and great great grandchildren.

Maxine was preceded in death by her husband Harold Treadway, granddaughter's Jenny Thompson, Jamie Treadway, two sisters Lorene Roberts Knudson, Eleanor Glasson and her parents Violet Brockway VanNorman, William P. Brockway.

The family will have a private family burial at a later date.

A special thank you to Dr. Jessica Bailey and her staff for the many years of care and compassion and to the nursing staff at St. Peter's Hospital.

Memorials in her name can be made to the Shriner's Childrens Hospital Spokane, Alzheimer's Research Foundation, St. Judes or a charity of your choice.

