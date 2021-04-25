Maxine Treadway

A beautiful life has finally fallen silent. It is with deep sadness that we announce that we have lost our dear mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She passed away peacefully on March 18, 2021.
She is survived by eight children. Sue Garber (Bob), Carol Johnson (Dan), Donna Sprinkle (Melvin), Margie Thompson (Mark), Randy Treadway, Becky Treadway (Frank Platz), Julie Davis (Joseph Merrill), David Treadway (Dr. Carla, Williams), fifteen grandchildren, numerous great grandchildren and great great grandchildren.
Maxine was preceded in death by her husband Harold Treadway, granddaughter's Jenny Thompson, Jamie Treadway, two sisters Lorene Roberts Knudson, Eleanor Glasson, her son-in-law Jack E. Davis, and her parents Violet Brockway VanNorman, William P Brockway.
The family will have a private family burial at a later date.
A special thank you to Dr. Jessica Bailey and her staff for the many years of care and compassion and to the nursing staff at St Peter's Hospital.
Memorials in her name can be made to the Shriner's Childrens Hospital Spokane, Alzheimer's Research Foundation, St Judes or a charity of your choice.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.