Maurice C. Knutson

Maurie, as his friends all new him, was the third child born on the family farm in Alamo North Dakota on August 31, 1926 to his parents Christ and Martha Knutson. Maurie spent his youthful years on the farm with his 2 sisters, Thora and Elsie, and attended small country schools and graduated from Alamo High School. Shortly after his graduation, Maurie enlisted in the Army Air Corps and served honorably as a Tail Gunner in a B-29 in the South Pacific. After his honorable discharge, he enrolled at North Dakota State University (Go Bison) and graduated with a BS degree, majoring in English and History. He spent the next several years teaching high school and eventually found his way back to NDSU working in the University library. Several years later, Maurie enrolled at the University of Denver and graduated with a Masters Degree in Fine Arts. He spent the next 34 years employed by the Federal Government in several states with different agencies. During his professional career he was affiliated with numerous associations and served on many boards and committees.