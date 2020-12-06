January 30, 1935 - November 30, 2020
Maureen Delano Schmidt, 85, of Helena, MT passed away peacefully on Monday, November 30, 2020 of natural Causes. A Catholic Graveside Committal will be held at the Resurrection Cemetery on Thursday December 10, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. Anyone is welcome to attend.
Maureen was born in Helena, MT on January 30, 1935, daughter of Eileen (Dolan) and Kenneth Schmidt. She grew up in the Sixth Ward with her mother Eileen, brother Gary and all the Dolan family. She lived in the same house for 76 years.
Maureen graduated from Cathedral High School in 1954 and then went on to work for the Montana Department of Revenue until she retired in 1992. She enjoyed bowling, ice skating, baking and taking her nephews and niece to the Parrot Confectionary.
Maureen was a dedicated member of Saint Mary's Catholic Church, attending Sunday, weekdays and Friday's rotation masses with her good friend Barbara Bison or her stepsister Rita Cross. When not at church you could probably find her playing keno, trying to hit a big payout!
Maureen was preceded in death by her mother, Eileen; stepfather, Howard Schneckloth and her brother, Gary.
She is survived by her nephews, Brad (Debbie), Doug (Laurel), Scot (Pattie); niece, Rebecca (Tim) Fitzpatrick; sister-in-law, Beverly Schmidt; stepsister, Rita Cross; stepbrothers, Frank Schneckloth and Todd (Linda) Schneckloth. She is also survived by many great nieces, nephews and cousins.
A remembrance of Maureen may be made to Saint Mary's Catholic Church.
Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Maureen.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Maureen was such a kind and good person. And she had special friends like Barb Bisom who was sure to get her to mass. St Mary Catholic Community Church meant so much to her. With COVID she could have no visitors which weighed heavy on her friends and her. So sad. She will be missed.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.