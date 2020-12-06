January 30, 1935 - November 30, 2020

Maureen Delano Schmidt, 85, of Helena, MT passed away peacefully on Monday, November 30, 2020 of natural Causes. A Catholic Graveside Committal will be held at the Resurrection Cemetery on Thursday December 10, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. Anyone is welcome to attend.

Maureen was born in Helena, MT on January 30, 1935, daughter of Eileen (Dolan) and Kenneth Schmidt. She grew up in the Sixth Ward with her mother Eileen, brother Gary and all the Dolan family. She lived in the same house for 76 years.

Maureen graduated from Cathedral High School in 1954 and then went on to work for the Montana Department of Revenue until she retired in 1992. She enjoyed bowling, ice skating, baking and taking her nephews and niece to the Parrot Confectionary.

Maureen was a dedicated member of Saint Mary's Catholic Church, attending Sunday, weekdays and Friday's rotation masses with her good friend Barbara Bison or her stepsister Rita Cross. When not at church you could probably find her playing keno, trying to hit a big payout!

Maureen was preceded in death by her mother, Eileen; stepfather, Howard Schneckloth and her brother, Gary.