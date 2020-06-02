Matyas, Carol Lou Zwack

Carol Lou Zwack Matyas born December 23, 1930 in Kalamazoo, Michigan to John Zwack and Nellie Slis Zwack. She was the oldest of four siblings.
Carol married the love of her life Louis Samuel Matyas on January 19, 1950. They were blessed with four daughters, Cheryl, Michelle, Melinda and Cindy, as well as 17 grand and 22 great grandchildren.
Carol began her working career at Woolworth’s in Kalamazoo, Michigan. Once moving to Helena, Montana she became a buyer for Hennessy’s Department Store and retired after 25 years, making life long friends.
Carol enjoyed ceramics, collecting precious moments, walking along the beach and listening to the waves. She loved her trips to Las Vegas. She loved teaching her children and grandchildren how to make candy cane cookies and almond letter and watching the Hallmark Channel. Carol and Lou’s greatest passion was traveling. Their favorite places were Hawaii, Panama Canal, Alaska, Mexico, and Hungary. Their married life began in Michigan, taking them to California, Colorado, Montana, Nevada and returning to Montana.
Carol is survived by her daughters, grandchildren, and a brother and sister. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, her parents, a brother, and a granddaughter. A viewing is scheduled for Wednesday, June 3, 2020 from 4:00 to 5:00 p.m. at Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home. Graveside services will be held Thursday, June 4, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. at Resurrection Cemetery in Helena, Montana.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Heart Association at https://www.heart.org. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Carol.
