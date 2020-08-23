Matthews, Arlene

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

July 1, 1929 - Aug. 21, 2020

On August 21, 2020, Arlene Mathews left this earth and moved on to a closer walk with our Lord in Heaven. Arlene was born on July 1, 1929 on a farm near Lake Crystal, Minnesota, the youngest of five children (Donald, Evelyn, Alece, Leona, and Arlene) to Irvin and Myrtle Etherington. She attended early school in a one room school house with about 12 other children. The family moved to Vernon Center, and then to Algona, Iowa.

Arlene went to work for a small town doctor, who taught and encouraged her. She was accepted to Nursing School at St. Patrick’s School of Nursing in Missoula, Montana. It was in Missoula, where she met Miller Mathews. They dated for two years and were married at the Methodist Church in June of 1953. Later that year, they moved to Helena where Miller joined Union Bank and Arlene began her work with St. Peter’s Hospital in the OB Department. Helping bring new babies into the world was what she cherished. She worked night shifts for most of her 33 years, so that she could be home for her three boys during the day. Arlene and Miller were married for 60 years before his passing in 2013