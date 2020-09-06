× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Matthew Jack Barrett McGaffick passed away peacefully at Jefferson County Health Center in Fairfield, Iowa on Sunday, August 23rd.

Matthew was born in Battle Creek, Michigan on November 9th, 1944 to Albert and Esther McGaffick and grew up in Helena. He graduated from Helena High School in 1963 and later attended the University of Montana majoring in Political Science before moving to Fairfield, Iowa in 1981.

Matthew had an entrepreneurial spirit, forming and leading many successful companies throughout his professional career. He was a dedicated follower of Maharishi Mahesh Yogi and practiced Transcendental Meditation (TM) daily until his passing. He was passionate about the physiological, mental, and spiritual benefits of utilizing TM on a regular basis not only in one's personal life, but also about the peace and positivity it can generate for society on a broader scale.

Matthew was an avid sports fan and was an umpire for the Fairfield Youth Baseball Organization. He was a proud father to his son Damean of Bradenton, FL. and is also survived by his twin sister Jerie Berry, two nephews Troy and Travis Berry, and several cousins, as well as many close friends in the TM community.

He will be sorely missed by those who knew and loved him. A celebration of life will take place in Fairfield at a date TBD.