Matilde Soto Macdonald went to heaven on April 17, 2021. She was 99 years old. Matilde was born June 3, 1921 in Barraquitas, Puerto Rico to Rosa and Faustino Soto.

She met and married Oscar Edmond Swenson who was stationed in Puerto Rico during the war. Together they came to America on a destroyer and made their home in East Helena. After Oscar's passing in 1977 she married John Macdonald. After John's passing she moved to the Masonic Home where she resided until her passing.

Matilde worked and retired from the VA Hospital where she earned her LPN Nursing degree. Matilde loved her family with all her heart. She also loved her many dogs and birds. She always had a happy smile and loved to tell jokes.

Matilde was preceded in death by her mother Rosa and father Faustino Soto; brother Angel Soto and sister Andrea Rivera; husbands Oscar Edmond Swenson and John Macdonald; daughters Lillian Hines and Mary Green; son-in-law William Purcell.

She is survived by daughter Joyce Purcell; grandsons Joe Purcell, Rick Purcell, Troy Purcell, Monte Wilcox, Ken Green and Tim Green; granddaughter Kelly Calhan; several great grandchildren and nieces and nephews.

Services will be held on her 100th birthday on June 3, 2021.