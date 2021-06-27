Mary Pyfer

Her father Joe was her rock. But her mother Mary (“Nana” to us) was her teacher, mentor, friend, and soulmate to whom she dedicated so much of her amazing wellspring of love and attention. She spent every day with Nana at 8 East Pacific St., helping with her large garden and canning, making pohina and potica, soups and fresh bread, fixing her hair and shopping for her or chauffeuring her to visits or appointments. This while domestically engineering a household of four active boys a block away on Pacific St., just down from the Firehall. Even in Mary's last days, and through the ever-increasing dementia, she frequently talked about Nana.

Mary developed her fervent Catholic faith at St. Ann's Catholic grade school in East Helena. She prayed the rosary daily and attended mass as often as possible, enriching her Catholic beliefs. Sadly, she was the "sole" graduate of St. Ann's in l936 and she retained a precious "class photo" of her standing alone with the visibly uncomfortable parish priest standing reluctantly behind her. She next ventured to Helena riding the public transit bus to Cathedral High School, graduating in 1940. She attended a short course at Mrs. Patenaude's Business College in downtown Helena and became proficient in shorthand and typing. She worked several jobs, including the telephone company, Federal Reserve Bank, East Helena ASARCO Smelter office, and even a short stint with Jeannette Rankin's congressional campaign.