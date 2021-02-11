Oct. 5, 1928 - Feb. 7, 2021

Mary Ola (Bozman) Churchwell entered Heaven on Sunday, February 7, 2021, after spending 92 eventful and meaningful years on earth. Born on October 5, 1928, Mary Ola spent her last days at home in Helena surrounded by family and friends. Mary Ola will be missed by her children, friends, and relatives. Mary Ola was steadfast in her love of Jesus and her faith never wavered. Her parting encouragement to her loved ones was often; “Put your hand in the hand of the Man from Galilee.”

We mourn the loss of our beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend who had a tenacious spirit, lighting up so many lives with her love and joy. Mary Ola loved making beautiful birthday cakes for her family and loved ones, blessing us with her paintings, her laugh, and so much more. Her adventurous personality and desire to explore all the beauty of the world was contagious and she continually made new friends everywhere she went.

Mary Ola often joked about the fact she was born in a barn (refurbished) just outside of Marietta, Ohio. In her childhood, Mary Ola enjoyed spending time with her family, especially when they swam and fished in the Ohio River. When Mary Ola was eight years old, her mother Ola had a dream of angels being dressed as Salvation Army Officers(ministers). Soon after, they began attending the Salvation Army Church where they all accepted Christ as their Savior and many of them went on to dedicate their lives to the work of God, following the Salvation Army Motto: “Heart to God, Hand to Man”. Mary Ola and her five siblings learned to play brass instruments and often all played together in The Salvation Army Band. In her youth at the Salvation Army, Mary Ola participated in “Sun Beams”, and “Girl Guards”, where she honed many life skills. Throughout much of her life, Mary Ola taught Sunday School teaching hundreds of children about the love of God and leading many of them to Jesus.