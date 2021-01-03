Mary “Mimi” Coons Pullen of Helena, MT passed away Tuesday, December 29,2020 at 7:11 A.M. surrounded by her family. She was born during the dog days of World War II in Kuppenheim, Germany.
Mary's life included working on first generation computers when they required a whole room to fit into. The next 20 years was spent working beside her husband, Jim Pullen as a finish carpenter in the building industry in Portland Oregon. After moving to Helena in 1993 she put her graphic arts skills to work starting a commercial print company in Helena, The Neighborhood Office.
She is survived by her two daughters, Pamela Ann Schaber and Dawn Michelle Purvis (Chris), Four grandchildren, Joshua, Crystal, Aundrea, Shelby and Eight great-grandchildren.
Per Mary's wishes there will be no funeral. A family gathering will be planned for a later date. The family would like to thank Dr. Thomas Weiner, the entire oncology staff and Hospice at St. Peter's Hospital
Mary had a special place in her heart for children and was very involved with the children in the Helena community, and an annual participant in the Festival of Trees for Intermountain Children's Home.
please send a lasting memorial gift to: Helena Kiwanis Foundation for the construction of their next park, PO Box 4178, Helena, MT 59604.
Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Mary.
