Mary Lou Laible

June 29, 1933 - November 13, 2021

Mary Lou (Short) Laible passed away on Saturday, November 13, 2021, at her apartment in Big Sky Senior Living in Butte, Montana.

Mary was born to Russell and Cora Vann Short on June 29, 1933, in Webbers Falls, Oklahoma.

She moved to Helena, Montana, in 1952. She went to work at Eddy's Bakery and met and later married Erhart (Gust) Laible on December 20, 1952. They had a daughter Sheree in 1956 and a son Mark in 1958.

Mary worked for Mountain Bell, the County Clerk & Recorder's Office, as a secretary for Judge Bill Keopp. She also worked at First Security Bank and Hennesy's Department Store.

She loved working in her yard, her cat Tigger, doing word search puzzles, and interior decorating.

She was preceded in death by her husband Erhart in 1999. And her son Mark in January 2018. Three sisters and five brothers. Velma Morton of Webbers Falls, Oklahoma, Ruby Helmbrecht and Willa Helmbrecht of Helena, Montana. Melvin Short of Helena, Kenneth “Pete” Short of California, RP Short of New Mexico, Lee Short and Jimmy Short of Webbers Falls, Oklahoma.

Mary is survived by her brother-in-law, Myron (Sarah) Laible of Herdon, Virginia, her daughter Sheree (Ron) Sharp of Butte. And daughter-in-law, Tammy (TK) Laible. Three grandchildren, Jason (Krestin) Sharp in Butte, Melissa (Dan) Andreson and Samantha Jo Laible of Helena. Great-grandchildren, Garrett and Lauren Sharp of Butte, Jordan and Hunter Andreson and Callie Joe Jinsa of Helena.

She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at 11 AM on Friday, November 19, 2021, at 1st Lutheran Church, 2231 E. Broadway St., Helena, Montana, 59601. A reception will follow the service at the church. A graveside service will follow the reception at Sunset Memorial Gardens, 7100 N. Montana Ave., Helena, Montana, 59602. Join us.

Memorials in honor of Mary are suggested to your local food bank or a charity of the donor's choice.

The family would like to express their thanks to Big Sky Senior Living and Axelson Funeral Home.

Please visit www.buttefuneralhome.com to offer the family a condolence or to share a memory of Mary. Axelson Funeral and Cremation Services has been privileged to care for Mary and her family.