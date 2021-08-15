May 29, 1930 - Aug. 8, 2021

Mary Lou Harker Rupp passed away peacefully at home with her family to join the Lord on August 8, 2021. She began her full, eventful life on May 29, 1930 in Shelley, Idaho. Mary Lou raised three daughters, Cindy Bush, Shelley Karch and Annie Posey.

Steve and Cindy with adult children Darcie and Amy, Dave and Annie with adult children Shiloh, Chapparral and Braydon, Shelley, who preceded her mother to heaven, with adult children Jamie and Josiah all reside in Montana. Her siblings are Jean Jorgenson, Darrel Harker, Judy Rameriz and Perry Harker(deceased).

The highlights of Mary Lou's life were her family, friends and her belief in the Lord. She is responsible for bringing the majority of her immediate family to the Lord as well as hundreds of new believers while working and traveling all fifty states and Israel.

Anyone who met Mary Lou came away knowing they had met someone special and were better for it. Mary Lou was a true believer.

A private family service is planned. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Samaritans Purse.