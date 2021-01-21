March 27, 1935 - Dec. 23, 2020

Mary Jo Olson, aged 85, passed away peacefully on December 23, 2020. She was born on March 27, 1935 to William and Mary Morton in Helena, MT. She attended Helena High School and later graduated from Montana State University. She met her husband George Saxon Olson in Hawaii and married him in Fukuoka, Japan on June 6, 1974. Mary Jo and George welcomed a son, John Edward Olson, and they relocated to Long Beach, CA. in 1980. She worked part-time as a substitute teacher while raising her son. She later earned a master’s degree in Art Therapy at Loyola Marymount University.

Mary Jo enjoyed life to the fullest. She was an avid skier and hiker. She loved to travel the world and enjoyed all the beauty and pleasures it had to offer. She enjoyed long walks on the beach, spending time with her granddaughter and settling in with a good book to read.

Mary Jo was preceded in death by her husband, George, and her brother, William. She is survived by her son, John, granddaughter, Summer Nicole, and many nieces and nephews. She will be deeply missed by her family, friends and all who knew her.

Mary Jo was cremated on January 6, 2021. Her ashes are with her beloved son John Olson in Long Beach, CA