Mary Jo McDonough

March 30, 1949 - Oct. 15, 2021
Mary Josephine McDonough, (Sangray), Wolf Creek, Montana, passed away Friday, October15, due to complications from COVID-19 pneumonia.
Mary Jo was born March 30, 1949 to Peter and Cecilia (Puggy) Sangray in Great Falls, Montana. The family moved to Helena when she was still very young. She went to school at Broadwater Elementary School, Helena Junior High School, and graduated from Helena High School in 1968.
When she was a young girl she loved to play with all of the kids in the Waukesha Street neighborhood where she grew up. One of her favorite things to do was when her and her sister would walk up to the highway (Euclid Avenue)to meet her dad coming home from work and they got to ride in the back of his work truck the rest of the way home. They thought they were really something. Her teen years were spent cruising the drag with her sister Sandi or her best friend Melody and becoming a Candy Striper at the old St. John's hospital. Around 1972 she started her career with the federal government, most of that career being with Immigration and Naturalization, or, what is today the Department of Homeland Security. That career took her too various places in North America. Schooling in Georgia and other places, a detail assignment in Idaho Falls and her biggest assignment, 15 years in Edmonton, Alberta Canada. She finished her career back in Helena retiring in 2012. There were times while her children were younger that she held three different jobs to make ends meet.
She spent her retirement years playing in cribbage groups as well as pinnacle groups and always enjoyed visits from her kids, grandchildren, friends, and family. She also enjoyed the time she spent either with or on the telephone with her good friend Sandi, her sister Carol, and her cousin Margaret. The family would like to express our deepest gratitude for these three ladies' dedication and friendship to our mom.
Mary Jo was preceded in death by her parents, Pete and Puggy Sangray.
She is survived by her son, Daryl (Christy) Sangray. Grandchildren , Nick Sorenson, Casey Sorenson, Jesse (Cynthia) Johnson, Darian (Sam) Geisser. Daughter, Dionne (Tom) Giammaria. Grandchildren, Daryl Downing, Javier Ayala, and Marcus Ayala. Daughter, Danielle Shaw, and grandchildren Kylie (Keegan) Shaw and Gabrielle Shaw.
She is also survived by 7 great grandchildren, her brother Carl Shepherd, sister Carol McMaster, sister Sandi (Keith) Meyers, brotherousin Gary (Lynn) McMaster, and so many nieces, nephews, cousins, outlaws and in-laws it's beyond counting.
Cremation has taken place. Due to COVID-19 and social distancing an outdoor celebration of her life will be planned at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations and memorials can be made to the charity of the donor's choice.
