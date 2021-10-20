Mary Jo McDonough

March 30, 1949 - Oct. 15, 2021

When she was a young girl she loved to play with all of the kids in the Waukesha Street neighborhood where she grew up. One of her favorite things to do was when her and her sister would walk up to the highway (Euclid Avenue)to meet her dad coming home from work and they got to ride in the back of his work truck the rest of the way home. They thought they were really something. Her teen years were spent cruising the drag with her sister Sandi or her best friend Melody and becoming a Candy Striper at the old St. John's hospital. Around 1972 she started her career with the federal government, most of that career being with Immigration and Naturalization, or, what is today the Department of Homeland Security. That career took her too various places in North America. Schooling in Georgia and other places, a detail assignment in Idaho Falls and her biggest assignment, 15 years in Edmonton, Alberta Canada. She finished her career back in Helena retiring in 2012. There were times while her children were younger that she held three different jobs to make ends meet.