Mary Ellen Meyer

Mary also answered the call of global missionary work. She graduated from the Academy of the Ecumenical Institute in Chicago, which led her on an odyssey that circled the globe in 1973, making stops in Thailand, India, South Africa, Egypt, Greece, France, and England. In New Delhi she and her group met with Mother Theresa, who encouraged them to go home and serve in their own communities, and that's exactly what Mary went on to do. She graduated from the Ecumenical Institute in 1975, and in 2010 she found time for one more global adventure when she accompanied members of Helena's St. Paul's congregation on a medical mission to Mozambique.

As with all things Mary, her family life had its share of challenge and joy. She and her first husband, Frank Cates, had three children—Jeffrey, Joe and Susan. After Frank died, Mary went on to marry the love of her life, Ross Edward Meyer, whom she had met for the first time in the sixth grade. When they found their way to each other in 1968, they began a journey that was to last 52 years. “How I love to dance with Ross!” she often exclaimed. In 1999, she and Ross moved to Montana and built their dream home: a place where Mary could quilt and garden, a place where Ross could watch the trains pass by, and a place to fellowship with their new Montana neighbors.