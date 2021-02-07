Mary Elizabeth Miller, age 76, passed away on February 2, 2021 in her home in Helena, MT. Mary came into this world on a snowy Christmas Day in 1944 in Havre, MT; the only child born to Cecil Wilson and Josephine (DuBois) Rupple. Mary attended school in Havre and Helena; she received her GED certificate in Helena.

Mary met William (Bill) Miller in 1963, they then got married in 1964 and raised six children together. Mary enjoyed being a Navy wife for the first 11 years of their marriage; moving many times, living on both coasts, and seeing the country with her family. The family moved back to Montana in 1975.

Mary was primarily a housewife and mother, however; she did take on various jobs from time to time. She sold Avon and cleaning supplies, was a waitress and baker, a casino manager, helped at the Helena Indian Alliance with organizing native dance instruction and powwows, and she worked at The Salvation Army helping people with applications for food and toy baskets at Christmas time. Mary loved to do crafts, beadwork, and make special occasion cards. The personal cards that she created and gave as gifts for birthdays, Christmas, and anniversaries have been saved by many and will be treasured always.