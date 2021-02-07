Mary Elizabeth Miller, age 76, passed away on February 2, 2021 in her home in Helena, MT. Mary came into this world on a snowy Christmas Day in 1944 in Havre, MT; the only child born to Cecil Wilson and Josephine (DuBois) Rupple. Mary attended school in Havre and Helena; she received her GED certificate in Helena.
Mary met William (Bill) Miller in 1963, they then got married in 1964 and raised six children together. Mary enjoyed being a Navy wife for the first 11 years of their marriage; moving many times, living on both coasts, and seeing the country with her family. The family moved back to Montana in 1975.
Mary was primarily a housewife and mother, however; she did take on various jobs from time to time. She sold Avon and cleaning supplies, was a waitress and baker, a casino manager, helped at the Helena Indian Alliance with organizing native dance instruction and powwows, and she worked at The Salvation Army helping people with applications for food and toy baskets at Christmas time. Mary loved to do crafts, beadwork, and make special occasion cards. The personal cards that she created and gave as gifts for birthdays, Christmas, and anniversaries have been saved by many and will be treasured always.
Mary enjoyed camping and fishing, watching football (Go Cowboys!!), planting and tending to her flowers and tomato plants. She loved to watch cooking shows, play online games and enjoyed card games with her family – especially cribbage -, and bake with the grandkids. Mary especially enjoyed lunches out with her family and attending the Women's League group at the Salvation Army church. New Year's Day was always a family get together with her traditional homemade Menudo (hang-over soup) and fry bread. She was an avid bible reader, prayer warrior, loved her dog Baby Girl and her cat Momma Kitty. Mary spent endless hours with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Mary had a number of collections, the largest being her salt and pepper shakers. She accumulated nearly 400 sets in her lifetime.
Mary is survived by her children Joseph Miller, Vickie Miller, Dallas Miller, and Michelle (Tom) Twiford. Grandchildren Jason Miller, Allesha Lynch, Meagan Miller, Joseph Miller, Tiffany Huberty, Homer Key, Jethro Green, Jessyca Green, Jolene Green, Joselyn Lambert, Sarah Miller, Dillon Twiford, and Joseph Murphy. She was also proud to announce to anyone that would listen that she had 32 great-grandchildren. Mary was preceded in death by husband of 35 years, Bill; her beloved son, Billy; and her adored daughter, Bernadette.
Services will be held Monday, February 8th at 1 p.m. at the Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home, 3750 N. Montana Ave, with a Graveside Service to follow at Resurrection Cemetery. Following the burial will be a Reception luncheon in the social hall at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to your local Humane Society or Salvation Army Church. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Mary.
