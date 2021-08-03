Sept. 27, 1928 - July 26, 2021

Mary Burkett, 92, of Helena, MT crossed over from this life to the next on July 26th, 2021. Mary loved her lovely brick house on 6th Ave and received her wish to die at home. She passed peacefully, surrounded by all her children and their spouses, while home receiving hospice care following a hemorrhagic stroke.

Mary was born on September 27, 1928, in Rockport, CA to Lee and Olive Williams. She spent most of her childhood in various parts of Idaho, along with younger sisters Wanda, Donna, and Helen. Mary told many stories of growing up during the Great Depression and the struggles her family experienced. She completed elementary school in New Meadows, ID and graduated from Caldwell High School in 1947 as a member of the National Honor Society. Mary was an excellent student and one of her few regrets was not being able to attend college for lack of finances.

In March of 1945, Mary met a young serviceman, Walter Burkett, at a broom dance in Caldwell, ID. Walt was stationed at the Army Air base in Mountain Home, ID at the time. Mary and Walt were married in July 1947 and settled in Manteca, CA where they lived for many years, raising their family of four children: Mark, Marlene, Karen, and Clay. Mary and Walt were happily married for 42 years until Walt's death in 1989.