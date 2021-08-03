Sept. 27, 1928 - July 26, 2021
Mary Burkett, 92, of Helena, MT crossed over from this life to the next on July 26th, 2021. Mary loved her lovely brick house on 6th Ave and received her wish to die at home. She passed peacefully, surrounded by all her children and their spouses, while home receiving hospice care following a hemorrhagic stroke.
Mary was born on September 27, 1928, in Rockport, CA to Lee and Olive Williams. She spent most of her childhood in various parts of Idaho, along with younger sisters Wanda, Donna, and Helen. Mary told many stories of growing up during the Great Depression and the struggles her family experienced. She completed elementary school in New Meadows, ID and graduated from Caldwell High School in 1947 as a member of the National Honor Society. Mary was an excellent student and one of her few regrets was not being able to attend college for lack of finances.
In March of 1945, Mary met a young serviceman, Walter Burkett, at a broom dance in Caldwell, ID. Walt was stationed at the Army Air base in Mountain Home, ID at the time. Mary and Walt were married in July 1947 and settled in Manteca, CA where they lived for many years, raising their family of four children: Mark, Marlene, Karen, and Clay. Mary and Walt were happily married for 42 years until Walt's death in 1989.
Mary worked a couple of jobs during her years in Manteca, including working the counter at The Creamery and as a secretarial assistant at Glenn Kahl Photography. Her favorite occupation was that of a housewife and mother. She deeply loved and was so proud of her four children and their spouses, seven grandchildren, eight great grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild. They loved her deeply as well.
Mary moved from Manteca, CA to Helena, MT in 2005 to be near her son Clay, his wife Alesa, and their family. This allowed her to be a part of her grandchildren's lives and activities in her later years. She loved attending all her their school concerts, plays, and athletic events. She also enjoyed accompanying the family on outdoor day trips, camping trips and vacations.
Mary's faith and church family were very important to her. She was baptized a follower of the Lord Jesus Christ in fourth grade. She made sure that her family were raised in the faith and instilled strong values in her children that all agree have shaped their lives to this day.
A faithful member of St. Paul's United Methodist Church during her many years in Manteca, CA, Mary served in various ways and had many cherished friends there. After moving to Helena, Mary attended Hannaford Street Bible Church with Clay and his family where she developed many special friendships.
Mary loved the mountains, flowers, birds, a well-kept house and yard, and any activities with her family. She enjoyed poetry, old hymns, and western music. She went out on a high note celebrating her granddaughter's wedding July 17th followed by a big family barbeque the next day. Her stroke occurred just two days later.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents (Lee and Olive Williams), husband (Walter Burkett), and sisters (Donna Bradley and Helen Bolon). She is survived by her sister (Wanda Hall), her children Mark Burkett (Kay), Marlene Jessen (Greg), Karen McKenzie (Gary), and Clay (Alesa); her grandchildren Dena Schuerenberg (Dave), Carrie Stice (John), Amy Lee (Stefan), Nicole McPeak (Michael), Bradley Burkett (Ariana), Brooke Jolma (Braden), and Lindsey Anders (Zach); her great grandchildren Jazmyne Menk, Tre Cash, Charlotte and Calvin Lee, Liam and Emma McPeak, and Isla and Nora Burkett; and her great-great grandson Chase Mello. She is also survived by many nephews and nieces along with their families.
A memorial service is scheduled for 11:00 am Monday September 13th at Hannaford Street Bible Church 830 N. Hannaford St. Helena, MT with luncheon in her honor to follow.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.