Mary Ann Fitzpatrick

Oct. 2, 1931 – Nov. 13, 2020

Mary Ann (Granny) Fitzpatrick passed peacefully surrounded by her family on Friday November 13, 2020 in Helena. She was 89 years old.

Mary Ann was born at the Columbus Hospital in Great Falls, Montana in October 1931 to Elizabeth and Frank Kappes. She was the youngest of 5 children, raised by her mother and older siblings. Her father died when she was very young.

She grew up in Great Falls through the Great Depression and WWII. Times were hard and she helped her mother with cleaning houses and doing laundry. Her summers were spent working her Grandparents ranch in Havre, MT. With the young men away at war, she was herding cattle, riding horses and driving farm equipment at the tender age of 11. She was very much a tomboy. It was said that she beat up every bully in the neighborhood, including those that had picked on her older brothers.

She attended St Mary's Catholic School until graduation in 1949. There she met her future husband Thomas Fitzpatrick. They were married December 29, 1951 at Holy Family Church. Over the next 40 years they raised 6 children, five boys and one adorable little girl. The family moved to Helena in the summer of 1975.