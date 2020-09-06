Mary Ann Benson

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Mary Ann went home to be with the Lord on the evening of September 1, 2020, at the age of 90 after a yearlong battle with cancer. She was at home being comforted and cared for by her loving family.

Mary Ann was born on January 3, 1930, in Fergus Falls, Minnesota, to Ernest and Beth (Fulton) Kennel and grew up as a farm girl sharing chores with sister Betty and brother Jim.

She was only 13 when she left the farm to attend high school at Morris Agricultural School. She was baking bread when the school representative came to visit at their home. He said anyone who could bake bread like that was old enough to attend the school.

She met the love of her life, Robert Benson while attending college in Valley City, North Dakota. They were married December 27, 1950 at the Little Brown Church in the Vale. Mary Ann and Bob enjoyed nearly 70 years of adventurous marriage. Their journey together took them to make their home in California, Missouri, North Dakota, Minnesota, and finally to Montana in 1963. A perfect date night for her was dinner, dancing, and wine.