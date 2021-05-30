Mary Ann Barbie-Rice passed away May 13, 2021. Mary Ann, beloved wife, mother, sister, teacher, and friend was born May 21, 1949, to Alvin and Anabelle (Pettapiece) Barbie. After graduating from Inverness High School, she pursued higher education, graduating from Montana State University-Bozeman in 1971 with a broad field art teaching degree. She later went on to receive a Master's Degree in Computers in Education.
Mary Ann inspired hundreds of students to foster a love of art and self-expression during a 40-year teaching career. She started teaching in Georgia, Oklahoma and Alaska before moving to Helena, Mont., where she taught at Helena Middle School for 26 years and Capital High School for 10 years until retiring. Students chose her as their Distinguished Educator for the Helena Education Foundation's Celebration of Excellence in 2011, 2012, 2013, and 2014.
Mary Ann pieced together brilliant, colorful stained glass works. Her creativity spilled over into her cooking, table settings, home decor, and — most of all — her garden. She used her summers to raise an abundance of flowers, vegetables, and fruits. She never counted but believed she had over 80 flowerpots throughout her yard. She loved to read. Most of all she loved camping and traveling with her husband Steve.
Mary Ann's spirit and verve live on in her family, friends and students. Survivors include her husband Steve Rice; daughter Ashley Zuelke (Ryan Nalty); mother Anabelle Barbie; sisters Jo Barbie and Jeanie Belgarde; brothers Bill Barbie (Cathy) and Larry Barbie; sister-in-law Stanleigh Barbie; brother-in-law Robert Rice Jr. (Lynn); aunt- and uncle-in-law Shirley and Jim Rice Sr.; nephews and nieces Danny, Patrick, Kris, Pam, Aaron, Pete, Josh, Scott, and Joe; and numerous great nieces and nephews, close cousins and their children.
She was preceded in death by her father Alvin and brothers, Allen and Lyle.
A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 5th at First Assembly of God Church (Helena First). Mary Ann was honored to donate to several organizations and charities annually. Donations in her memory are encouraged to Helena Food Share or the Helena Education Foundation. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Mary Ann.
