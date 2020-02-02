Martin, Michael "Mick" David

During this time, Mick loved telling great stories and giving life lesson advice. Much of this advice was given in memorable quotes that are now legendary and will be passed down for several generations, “you did good that time”, “let me show you an old Indian trick”, “let that be a lesson to you”, “did I fling a cravin’ on you” or “what did I SAY”. When Mick said, let me show you an old Indian trick, you should pay attention, because the “Marvelous Martin Mind” had a way of deciphering even the most difficult of conundrums. His life lessons and skills were invaluable. He also had an incredible knack for giving people nicknames. You knew you had his love and admiration if you had one. In fact, if you had more than one, you were revered.