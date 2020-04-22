Martian, Arnold A.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

March 4 1938 – April 19, 2020

Arnold A. Martian passed away April 19, 2020 at his home after years battle with cancer, with family at his side. Born March 4th 1938 to Andrew and Ann Martian in Dickinson North Dakota, Arnold attended school in Billings, Montana, graduated from Senior High then joined the Army for 2 years. Arnold worked at Independent Wholesale Grocers in 1966 then in 1967 transferred to Associated Foods Warehouse in Helena, MT where he worked for 30 years, retiring in 1966.

Arnold met and married his wife of 53 years Loretta, on September 3rd 1966, having two sons Kenneth of Arlington, WA (3 grandchildren- Hannah, Amanda, and Zackary) and son William, whose wife is Sandy and two grandchildren Sydney Louise and Allie Jane all of Helena, MT.

Arnold loved yard work, fishing, hunting, and a beer now and then with all of his buddy’s. Arnold is survived by four siblings: Albert, Ardella, Allen, and Anita all of Billings, MT along with several nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents. Arnold has requested no memorial services, only that all who knew him to have a beer in his honor, “that’s all folks”. Simple Cremation Montana has assisted the family. To view the obituary or share remembrances, visit: www.SimpleCremationMT.com

