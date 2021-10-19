1940 - 2021

Martha Ellen Fairhurst Bugni (Marcie) passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 16 in the home that she created surrounded by loved ones.

Marcie was born in Paducah, Kentucky in 1940, the first of three children to Richard (Dick) and Rose Marie Fairhurst (nee McManus). Immediately after high school, Marcie entered the novitiate of the convent at St Mary’s in South Bend, Indiana. When she left the convent after 6 years, unsure of what she wanted to do, she was convinced by Fr. Bob McCarthy of Carroll College to come to Helena for a couple years as a resident director and teach some classes. She stayed for 54 years. At Carroll she met fellow professor, Guido Bugni. They were married a year later and together raised four boys.

Marcie’s life was one of spiritual exploration and absolute devotion to her family and dear friends of which there were several, far and wide. She was a true homemaker in the sense that she made a home that was open to all with sincere warmth and a usual hearty meal. Several were touched by her kindness and grace.