1940 - 2021
Martha Ellen Fairhurst Bugni (Marcie) passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 16 in the home that she created surrounded by loved ones.
Marcie was born in Paducah, Kentucky in 1940, the first of three children to Richard (Dick) and Rose Marie Fairhurst (nee McManus). Immediately after high school, Marcie entered the novitiate of the convent at St Mary’s in South Bend, Indiana. When she left the convent after 6 years, unsure of what she wanted to do, she was convinced by Fr. Bob McCarthy of Carroll College to come to Helena for a couple years as a resident director and teach some classes. She stayed for 54 years. At Carroll she met fellow professor, Guido Bugni. They were married a year later and together raised four boys.
Marcie’s life was one of spiritual exploration and absolute devotion to her family and dear friends of which there were several, far and wide. She was a true homemaker in the sense that she made a home that was open to all with sincere warmth and a usual hearty meal. Several were touched by her kindness and grace.
Marcie was preceded in death by her parents, Dick and Rose, her sister Janet and her father-in-law Guido Bugni Sr. She is survived by her husband, Guido, her mother-in-law Virginia Bugni (nee Carpino), her brother Richard, her sons and their spouses Joe and Christine Bugni, James (Jamie) Bugni and Miriam Nuno, Mike and Ann Bugni, Matthew (Matt) and Katy Bugni, her niece and nephew, Kelly and Kevin Brown, and her grandsons, Daniel, Andrew, Nicolas (Nico), Owen, Matteo, Guido, Oliver, Enzo, Franco, and Antonio (Tony).
A viewing and vigil will be held Wednesday October 20 at Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home from 4 to 6 pm with the vigil at 6 p.m. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 12 noon at St. Helena’s Cathedral on Thursday October 21st. Interment will follow the Mass at Resurrection Cemetery. A reception will follow the interment at the Cathedral. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Carroll College or Sisters of the Holy Cross at 100 Lourdes Hall, St. Mary’s, Indiana 46556, or a charity of your choosing. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Marcie.
