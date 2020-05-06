Marlenee, Ron

In 1976, Ron was elected to the US House of Representatives in what was a rare Republican win in a disastrous election for the GOP on the heels of Watergate. Democrats dominated Montana politics, particularly at the federal level. Ron was one of only two Republican candidates elected that year in the state.

While in Congress, Ron served on the Agriculture and Natural Resources committees and was known as a fierce fighter for the common man against a bureaucracy. He enjoyed working with President Reagan and referred to him as "the greatest politician and leader" he had ever met.

They remained friends for many years. Ron was elected to Congress seven more times and in 1992, due to the census, Montana lost one of its two seats in Washington, D.C. This pitted the two Montana congressmen against each other in an epic political battle that garnered national attention such as a spot on the Today Show. Ron lost to Pat Williams in an extremely close and well-fought race. After leaving congress Ron went on to represent Safari Club International, a hunting conservation group in D.C. until he retired to his home in Bridger Canyon north of

Bozeman. Throughout their lives, Ron and Cindy were able to travel extensively and were blessed to have made many lifelong friends, national and international.