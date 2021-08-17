Marlene Holshue

Dec. 16, 1947 - Aug. 13, 2021

Marlene Marie Holshue, age 73, of Helena, passed away on August 13, 2021, after a short battle with a recent illness. She was born in Helena on December 16, 1947, to Donald F. and Molly Holshue.

Marlene was raised in Helena and graduated from Helena High School. She was employed at Blue Cross Blue Shield, Medicare Department. Marlene's interests included fishing, boating, camping, gardening and enjoyment of her dogs.

Marlene is survived by brother, Donald J. (Arlieta), sister, Beverly (Robert Kuhn) Sanders; nieces, Kim (Holshue) Weiss, Debby (Sanders) French and nephews, Kevin, Kelly and Ken Holshue.

Marlene was preceded in death by her parents.

A viewing will be held at Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home, 3750 North Montana Avenue, on Tuesday, August 17th from 3:00-5:00 p.m., a vigil will be held later that evening at 7:30 p.m. Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, August 18th at 12:10 p.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Community, 1700 Missoula Avenue, with interment to follow at Resurrection Cemetery.

Memorials in honor of Marlene are suggested to the Lewis and Clark Humane Society, P.O. Box 4455, Helena, MT 59604 or The American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.

