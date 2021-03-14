January 21, 1983 - November 20, 2020

Mark “Markie” Anthony Luther, Lori's baby, David's little buddy, our son, our soldier, our best friend. Markie was born on January 21, 1983. An angel brought us a gift from God and closed her eyes. We were blessed to have a son as great as he was, there was so much life in him every day. He was and is a true gift of love.

Mark grew up in Helena with Deer Lodge being his second home with Grandpa Bud and Grandma Phyllis. Uncle Karl and Aunt Donna made sure of weekend trips to deer lodge to see his cousins, aunts and uncles. That includes his sidekick cousins: Julie, Janelle, Rachelle, Larry, J.R., Bisco, Joey, Aunt Debbie and many others were a part of the weekend get together. He always tried his best to show up when uncle Buck (aka Francis) was in town. Mark also loved the Ball/ Luther family reunions where he could see the cousins, aunts and uncles he loved, that he couldn't see on a weekly basis, but loved them the same. He had a special bond with his Uncle Chris and loved going for a walk with Uncle Terry.