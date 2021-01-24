Mark Alan Erickson (61) – loving son, devoted husband, doting father, passionate lover of life – passed away peacefully on January 17, 2021 at St. Peter's Health in Helena, MT after living with pancreatic cancer for 2 years. Mark was surrounded by his wife, daughters, son-in-law, and granddaughter at the time of his passing.
Mark was born on December 18, 1959 to Paul Erickson and Bettie (Kurtz) Erickson in Helena, MT. Mark was the youngest of four children, looking up to his sisters Susan (Erickson) Hoskins and Leanne (Erickson) Mullaney, and his brother Rolin Erickson. From an early age, Mark displayed a caring, adventurous, exuberant, ambitious spirit, and his passion for life never wavered. Mark poured one-hundred-percent in to everything that he did, with his most profound passions involving his love for his family, Montana, and his career.
Mark grew up in a loving and supportive household where laughter and stories around the dinnertime table were a daily occurrence. The Lord was the foundation of their family, and Mark's faith served as a compass throughout his life. As a boy, Mark loved to join his father on surveying exhibitions and regularly spoke of his dad's large laugh and calm presence. Mark also held a deep love and admiration for his mother (and her cooking!), cherishing his time with her on the golf course, performing “honey-do's”, and catching up with her on one of their weekly phone calls. Mark and his mom shared a special bond and their love for one another could be felt whenever they were in one another's presence.
Mark always appreciated time with his sisters, whether it be engaging in lively conversation, receiving a back massage, or helping eat a delicious treat they prepared. Mark greatly respected and looked up to his brother who was one of his closest friends and, as Mark would joke, his bodyguard growing up. Mark genuinely valued his unique and special relationship with each of his siblings, instilling this shared value within his own daughters.
In 1980 while attending Montana State University (where he would admit that he skied more than attended class), Mark began dating Jane Floding. Mark immediately appreciated Jane's kind, giving nature and would often reminisce on their courtship. Mark married Jane, the love of his life, in 1983, committing themselves to each other and a lifetime of adventure, support, balance, and partnership. Mark and Jane were married for 37 years, fitting a lifetime of memories in to their time cut short, and setting a beautiful example of love, devotion, strength, and teamwork for their daughters.
After marrying, Mark and Jane settled in Butte, MT where Mark worked for Montana Power. In 1986 they welcomed their first daughter, Sarah. Mark was a natural father, excited to teach his first born important life skills, such as elk bugling, from an early age. In 1991, Mark and Jane welcomed their second daughter, Nicole, just before being transferred to Denver. True to his style, Mark continued to pour his heart and soul in to every venture he took on: husband, father, entrepreneur, student, colleague, friend. While committed to work, Mark always showed up for his daughters, supporting their various interests, extracurriculars, and academics. Mark also enjoyed picking up new hobbies alongside his daughters, including snowboarding, scuba diving, and wake surfing, and thrived on teaching his family the activities that he had enjoyed since childhood, including snowmobiling, golfing, shooting, and fishing. Mark's adventurous spirit led him and his family on many travels and vacations, including live-aboard scuba diving trips with his daughter Nicole, fishing and zip-lining in Honduras, swimming with manta rays and watching the whales migrate in Hawaii, relaxing on the beach in Mexico, and golfing in the Grand Caymans. Mark's positive energy was contagious and there was truly nothing that brought him more joy than making memories with his family, at home and abroad, every chance that he had. Until his last day, Mark's love for his family was easily felt and known.
They say that you can take the boy out of Montana, but you can't take Montana out of the boy. Another one of Mark's greatest joys in life was living in Montana and enjoying all that the Treasure State has to offer. As a young boy, Mark could be found dirt biking, hiking, fishing, or camping around the hills of Helena with his brother and close pack of friends. As he grew older, he continued to enjoy the outdoors, regularly sneaking away to hunt, backpack, fish, snowmobile, camp, and boat. While Mark lived and worked in Denver for the majority of his adult life, his roots remained buried deep in Montana soil and he traveled home to Big Sky Country every chance he had. In 2001, Mark and Jane purchased a home on Hauser Lake which became a place for family and friends to gather, laugh, celebrate, and play. Mark loved to provide a good time for others as much as he enjoyed having a good time himself, and he was always up for an impromptu yard game or day on the lake with family and friends. Mark relished the happy memories that were created with his wife, children, siblings, nieces, nephews, in-laws, friends, and neighbors throughout the years. After Mark's cancer diagnosis in March 2019, he continued to make the most of every day. Mark always adamantly stated, “I'm not battling cancer, I'm living with cancer,” supporting his positive and optimistic view on life. Family and friends are especially grateful for their memories with Mark during this time, filling their days travelling, fishing, trap and target shooting, side-by-siding, camping, gardening, pheasant and grouse hunting, playing yard games, wake surfing, and taking leisurely cruises on the pontoon. Mark especially enjoyed this time with close family members, including his son-in-law, Nick, who he considered a friend, confidant, and son he never had.
Mark was a force to be reckoned with in every facet of his life, with his professional career following suit. Mark graduated with his B.S. in Petroleum Engineering from Montana Tech in 1983, a degree that he honored and felt proud to have earned. Mark supported his Alma Mater throughout his professional career, remaining involved and invested in various contexts. Upon moving to Denver, Mark earned his M.S. in Mineral Economics from Colorado School of Mines in 1995 and utilized his degree and contacts to begin pursuing his desire to start up his own companies. Mark ultimately brought two companies public on the stock exchange, with the most recent being Extraction Oil and Gas, founded in 2012. Mark loved the challenge associated with building something new, and he thrived on the opportunity it gave him to surround himself with hard-working, like-minded professionals in the industry. Perhaps more than anything, Mark enjoyed building a work family in which everyone was encouraged to learn from each other, grow together, and show up knowing they were appreciated, valued, and believed in. Mark cherished the opportunity to provide a supportive work environment along with a better life for all of his employees and their families. A natural born leader, Mark put forth his all as he expected much from others, leading to mutual respect between himself and colleagues. As a close business partner recently stated, “The confidence he had in people helped people have confidence in themselves,” and the impact he made will be forever remembered as his legacy is carried forward.
Anybody who knew Mark speaks of him as generous, easy going, caring, and the life of the party. Others describe Mark as “the greatest of all time,” “an inspiration,” a “firecracker,” a great friend and partner, a lifelong learner, positive, patient, strong, optimistic, fun-loving, respectable, and “one of the good ones.” Whether you knew Mark as “Markie,” “Lid,” “Buddha,” “Big Dog,” “Erickson,” or “Daddy-o,” chances are that he put a smile on your face, made you laugh, or helped you believe in yourself. Mark was a great listener and had a special way of putting things into perspective, always providing a confident and calm space. He never judged, held a grudge, nor gossiped; rather, he greeted everyone with a smile and would be the first to invite you to join in his next adventure. Mark's life cannot be captured by words as words can't capture the way that he made you feel, but those who knew Mark in any capacity know that Mark was, simply put, great. Mark will be sorely missed but forever celebrated as his legend lives on through the stories and memories reflecting his zest for life. Mark always said, “I'm not here for a long time, I'm here for a good time,” a prophetic proclamation to his spirited life with us on earth.
Mark is preceded in death by his father, Paul Erickson, his parents-in-law, Jim and Ronnie Floding, and his grandson, Nathan Yanker. Among other loved ones, Mark is survived by his mother, Bettie Erickson Roosma; wife Jane (Floding) Erickson; sister Susan (Erickson) Hoskins and her husband Ron Hoskins; sister Leanne (Erickson) Mullaney and her husband Mark Mullaney; brother Rolin Erickson and his wife Taffy Erickson; daughter Sarah (Erickson) Yanker and her husband Nick Yanker; daughter Nicole Erickson; and granddaughter Annabelle “Baby Belle” Yanker.
Mark did not want a funeral but rather requested a celebration of life. Immediate family will gather for an intimate memorial this week, however an open celebration of life will take place at a later date in Summer 2021. To provide a final personal comment or share your condolences, please direct your statements to www.aswfuneralhome.com.
