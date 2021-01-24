Mark Alan Erickson

They say that you can take the boy out of Montana, but you can't take Montana out of the boy. Another one of Mark's greatest joys in life was living in Montana and enjoying all that the Treasure State has to offer. As a young boy, Mark could be found dirt biking, hiking, fishing, or camping around the hills of Helena with his brother and close pack of friends. As he grew older, he continued to enjoy the outdoors, regularly sneaking away to hunt, backpack, fish, snowmobile, camp, and boat. While Mark lived and worked in Denver for the majority of his adult life, his roots remained buried deep in Montana soil and he traveled home to Big Sky Country every chance he had. In 2001, Mark and Jane purchased a home on Hauser Lake which became a place for family and friends to gather, laugh, celebrate, and play. Mark loved to provide a good time for others as much as he enjoyed having a good time himself, and he was always up for an impromptu yard game or day on the lake with family and friends. Mark relished the happy memories that were created with his wife, children, siblings, nieces, nephews, in-laws, friends, and neighbors throughout the years. After Mark's cancer diagnosis in March 2019, he continued to make the most of every day. Mark always adamantly stated, “I'm not battling cancer, I'm living with cancer,” supporting his positive and optimistic view on life. Family and friends are especially grateful for their memories with Mark during this time, filling their days travelling, fishing, trap and target shooting, side-by-siding, camping, gardening, pheasant and grouse hunting, playing yard games, wake surfing, and taking leisurely cruises on the pontoon. Mark especially enjoyed this time with close family members, including his son-in-law, Nick, who he considered a friend, confidant, and son he never had.