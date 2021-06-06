Marjorie Short

On June 1, 2021, Marjorie Ann Short (Sinnott), was called home to the Lord after a short battle with cancer. She was born October 13, 1929, in Missoula, MT to Louie and Eva Erickson. She was later adopted by Eva's second husband, John Sinnott and was raised in Bonner, MT where she learned to swim in the Blackfoot River.

She graduated from Missoula County High School and then attended The University of Montana (previously MSU) and was a Delta Gamma Sorority Sister. While in college she met and fell in love with Don Short. They married and moved to Great Falls in 1950 where they raised three children, Steven, Gary and Barb.

In Great Falls, Marge was secretary to Republican Congressman, James Battin and was given the Donald G. Nutter award for her service to the Republican party. She later worked as secretary for the Episcopal Church of the Incarnation. She was an active member of PEO, Junior League and Community Concert.

In 1982 she and Don moved to Helena where she was the secretary at St. Peter's Cathedral until she retired in 1990. She was involved in various bridge clubs and hosting Musikanten Montana singers and continued her involvement in PEO. She enjoyed working at the Bargain Basement and being involved in many church activities.