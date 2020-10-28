Marjorie E. Eicher

Jan. 24, 1929 - Oct. 23, 2020

Marjorie Ellen Eicher, 91, passed away peacefully on Friday, October 23, 2020 at Silver Springs Assisted Living in Townsend, MT where she had been living for the last five months of her life.

Marjorie was born on January 24, 1929 in Trucksville, PA to Harold and Addie Hawley, and was the sixth of nine siblings.

Marjorie graduated from Vestal Central High in Vestal, New York in 1947. The summer she graduated, her sense of adventure and courage led her to board the train in New York and cross the country to live with her brother in Entiat, WA. There she worked in the apple orchards in Wenatchee until she moved to Portland, OR. It was during her time in Portland, that Marjorie met Wilmer Eicher, whom she married on November 4th, 1950. While residing in Portland, Elaine the first of their three children was born and shortly thereafter, they moved to Eugene, OR where both Linda and Martha were born.