Marjorie A. Keilman

Marjorie A. (Kelly) Keilman, of East Helena, Montana passed peacefully at home, surrounded by family, on January 1, 2021 following a brief illness.
Marge was born in Butte, Montana on June 19, 1936 to Maurice Laurium Kelly and Ester Fagan. She graduated from Butte Central Catholic in 1954. She was employed at the Butte FBI office and cared for her parents in their last years. After leaving Butte, she transferred to the Seattle FBI office before returning home to Montana. She then worked at the Better Business Bureau in Helena.
She enjoyed trips to Ireland and New Mexico to visit family. She was a special aunt to her nieces and nephews. While in Helena, she met her love, Harold Keilman and they married at the St. Helena Cathedral in 1971. They settled in East Helena and were involved in the community, especially at St Cyril and Methodius Catholic parish where Marge played the organ and taught religious education.
During her years raising kids, Marge was a steadying influence for her family through her patience and unconditional love. She treasured family get togethers. She enjoyed cheering her favorite sports teams, reading, sometimes a sewing project and always a good card game. She shared many laughs with her wonderful friends through the years.
After Harold passed in 2012, she courageously carried on and enjoyed life with travel, social groups and many fun summers and holidays with family.
She is survived by her daughter Kelly Keilman and husband Thomas Trunkle of Great Falls, son Nick and wife Patty Keilman of Montana City, and son Daniel and wife Brittnie Keilman of Missoula. She also leaves behind her six beloved grandchildren Meredith, Sydney, Cormick, Abi, Michael and Hallie as well as many beloved nieces and nephews and brother-in-law Jim Quinn.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Hal, sisters Betty (Tom) Foy and Dorothy Quinn, and brother Jim (Mae) Kelly.
In Lieu of Flowers we invite you to carry on Marge's generosity by making a memorial donation to:
God's Love Inc. 533 N Last Chance Gulch Helena MT 59601
Helena Food Share PO Box 943 Helena MT 59624
Marge leaves a legacy of laughter, enduring faith, and love for family. Tap ‘Er Light!
A funeral mass will be celebrated at St Cyril and Methodius Catholic Parish in East Helena on Friday January 8 at 12:00 pm. Graveside services to follow at St Ann's Catholic Cemetery in East Helena. Rosary will precede mass at 11:35 am.
