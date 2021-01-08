Marjorie A. Keilman

Marjorie A. (Kelly) Keilman, of East Helena, Montana passed peacefully at home, surrounded by family, on January 1, 2021 following a brief illness.

Marge was born in Butte, Montana on June 19, 1936 to Maurice Laurium Kelly and Ester Fagan. She graduated from Butte Central Catholic in 1954. She was employed at the Butte FBI office and cared for her parents in their last years. After leaving Butte, she transferred to the Seattle FBI office before returning home to Montana. She then worked at the Better Business Bureau in Helena.

She enjoyed trips to Ireland and New Mexico to visit family. She was a special aunt to her nieces and nephews. While in Helena, she met her love, Harold Keilman and they married at the St. Helena Cathedral in 1971. They settled in East Helena and were involved in the community, especially at St Cyril and Methodius Catholic parish where Marge played the organ and taught religious education.

During her years raising kids, Marge was a steadying influence for her family through her patience and unconditional love. She treasured family get togethers. She enjoyed cheering her favorite sports teams, reading, sometimes a sewing project and always a good card game. She shared many laughs with her wonderful friends through the years.