Marjie Rae Scharf

Marjie Rae (White) Scharf of Helena passed away on November 13, 2020 at the age 81.

Born on January 17, 1939 and raised in Deer Lodge, MT, she was the oldest daughter of Jack White and Bonnie (Anderson) White. In 1957 she graduated with honors from Powell County High School along many of her lifelong friends. On January 2, 1958 Marjie married her childhood sweetheart Jack Scharf.

She is survived by her husband Jack of almost 63 years, daughters Sandy (George) Countryman and Laura (Chet) Pierman, and sons Bruce (Nina) Scharf and Eric (Dini) Scharf, brothers Jim (Donna) White and Terry (Kathy) White and sister Betty (Jack) Main, 12 Grandchildren, 25 Great Grandchildren, 2 Great Great Grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

Always ready for adventure, Marjie and Jack opened and operated the River of Gold Mining Museum and Gift Shop in Nevada City, MT for several years. After becoming snowbirds they spent many winters in Quartzite, AZ selling their wares and exploring the desert. It was there that Marjie learned and perfected the art of wire wrapping jewelry which allowed her to share her love of stones with family, friends and customers.