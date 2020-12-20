Marjie Rae Scharf

Marjie Rae (White) Scharf of Helena passed away on November 13, 2020 at the age 81.
Born on January 17, 1939 and raised in Deer Lodge, MT, she was the oldest daughter of Jack White and Bonnie (Anderson) White. In 1957 she graduated with honors from Powell County High School along many of her lifelong friends. On January 2, 1958 Marjie married her childhood sweetheart Jack Scharf.
She is survived by her husband Jack of almost 63 years, daughters Sandy (George) Countryman and Laura (Chet) Pierman, and sons Bruce (Nina) Scharf and Eric (Dini) Scharf, brothers Jim (Donna) White and Terry (Kathy) White and sister Betty (Jack) Main, 12 Grandchildren, 25 Great Grandchildren, 2 Great Great Grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Always ready for adventure, Marjie and Jack opened and operated the River of Gold Mining Museum and Gift Shop in Nevada City, MT for several years. After becoming snowbirds they spent many winters in Quartzite, AZ selling their wares and exploring the desert. It was there that Marjie learned and perfected the art of wire wrapping jewelry which allowed her to share her love of stones with family, friends and customers.
Marjie especially loved camping and for the last several years organized large family campouts each summer at Gold Creek, MT, creating good times and great memories for everyone. Always busy with a project, she could decorate on a dime and made her homes beautiful inside and out wherever she lived. Her close friends affectionately called her “Magic Marj” because she could pull a meal together with not much to work with.
Marjie was a very loving wife, mother, grandmother and kind friend who was always willing to offer love and support in times of need. As one of Jehovah's Witnesses, she loved studying the bible and received much joy from sharing bible knowledge with others. A celebration of Marjie's life will be held at a later date when family and friends can gather to share stories and memories.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.