Marion Ness
Marion Ness

Marion Ness

Marion Ness

Nov. 30, 1933 - Oct. 3, 2021

Our loving Mother, Marion Ness, 87, of Vancouver, WA passed away October 3rd. She lived in Helena for many years. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband John, her parents, three brothers and two sisters. She is survived by her four children, Michelle Hines and Monica Ness, both of Vancouver, WA; Mylon (Denice Hansen) of Cando, ND, and Michael (Sharmie Jensen) of Herriman, UT; grandchildren Janelle, Jodi and Matthew Hines; Jamie (Jake) Critcher; Danielle (Chris) Hurley; Nicole (Pierce) Nolan; Wade Ness and Mikayla Jensen; and great grandchildren Dakotah, Joshua, Keira and Hank. She is also survived by sisters Elvira Dyke, Avis (Elroy) Remmick and Sharon Saewert along with many nieces and nephews. There will be a private family memorial.

