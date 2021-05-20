May 13, 1936 - May 2, 2021
Marion L. Templin passed away May 2nd 2021 in Eagan Minnesota at the age of 84. She was born in Hester Montana on May 13th 1936 to George and Margaret Henry(Krum). She graduated from Laurel High School where she played the Bass Drum in the marching band. She married Marcel Templin in 1954 and they were blessed with four children. Marion was a stay at home mom who loved canning, gardening, knitting, embroidering, and spending time with her family. She loved the annual garage sales she would do with her sisters in Laurel Montana. She was very crafty and enjoyed being a vendor at the many crafting events in Helena. She was well known for her homemade noodles, cinnamon rolls and caramel corn. She was a die hard Minnesota Vikings fan. She especially liked the summers when the grand kids and great grand kids would come to visit. She was a strong, loving mother, wife, sister, grandmother, great grandmother and friend. She had the heart of a lion.
She is proceeded in death by her parents George and Margaret Henry, sisters Hannah Kautz, Esther Morton and Gladys Henry, brothers Richard Henry and George Henry and loving husband Marcel Templin. She is survived by her sons Larry Templin(Jackie) and Scott Templin(Katzie), daughters Karen Chilcoat(Dave) and Donna Patterson(Andre). Also sister Iline Rehling and brother Ted Henry(Dorothy). She also has 8 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.
Memorial service will be May 22nd at 1pm
Outside service and lunch at Karen and Dave Chilcoats residence
11210 US Hwy 10 East
Missoula MT 59802
Please follow CDC guidelines
