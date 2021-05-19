May 13, 1936 - May 2, 2021

Marion L. Templin passed away May 2nd 2021 in Eagan Minnesota at the age of 84. She was born in Hester Montana on May 13th 1936 to George and Margaret Henry(Krum). She graduated from Laurel High School where she played the Bass Drum in the marching band. She married Marcel Templin in 1954 and they were blessed with four children. Marion was a stay at home mom who loved canning, gardening, knitting, embroidering, and spending time with her family. She loved the annual garage sales she would do with her sisters in Laurel Montana. She was very crafty and enjoyed being a vendor at the many crafting events in Helena. She was well known for her homemade noodles, cinnamon rolls and caramel corn. She was a die hard Minnesota Vikings fan. She especially liked the summers when the grand kids and great grand kids would come to visit. She was a strong, loving mother, wife, sister, grandmother, great grandmother and friend. She had the heart of a lion.