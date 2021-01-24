Marilynn Paschell Davis

Marilynn Paschall Davis, age 97, passed away at Golden Options Assisted Living facility on January 17, 2021. She was born in Burkburnett, Texas to Margaret Adeline Barfield and Elmer Reagan Paschall on July 7, 1923. She graduated from Paradise, Texas schools and attended Tarleton State College, Stephenville, Texas.

Marilynn loved the story of being born during an “oil boom” and a movie called “Boom Town” was filmed depicting that oil boom at her place of birth. She was an avid rock hound, hobbyist, and collector of many things. On a nice day, she was often out prospecting, as she referred to her rockhounding hobby. She was an honorary lifetime member of the Helena Mineral Society.

While her children were young, she was a full time mother and homemaker. After joining the work force, she worked in various secretarial and legal positions, the last as a Deputy Clerk of Court in Lewis & Clark County, retiring at the age of 79.