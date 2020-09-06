Marilyn Metropoulos

We may be seen most clearly for who we are by our grandchildren. Marilyn's grandchildren were made to feel treasured by her thrill at spending time with them, as if it were her delight to be on an adventure with them.

As the challenges of aging mounted and dementia began to take firm hold, Marilyn kept loving and caring for those around her, asking the “old folks” if they needed help with their wheelchair, or finding a warm sweater. She recounted stories from her life in a memory loop, but it was the best of her memories. Until fairly recently, she was in a sweet spot. It didn't matter if the stories were from her early life with her sisters or stories of work or life with Jon and their children, the essence of each story was gratitude; gratitude for her parents, sisters, husband and children; gratitude for the life she had been afforded by God, and those who helped and loved her along the way. Maybe the record was skipping, or maybe the last record she heard was Marilyn's Greatest Hits. She seemed bound to mold even bad memories into cause for gratitude.