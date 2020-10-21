 Skip to main content
Marie Langford
Marie Langford

Marie Langford

Marie Fisk Langford

Marie Langford was born in Harlowton, Montana to Russell and Ina Fisk. She was one of fourteen children, a large and boisterous family of which she spoke of proudly and frequently.

Marie married Clarence Langford in Lewistown, Montana. Together, they spent the next 50 years rearing their four children; Darrell, Dianna, Audrey, and Karen. Grandma Marie also fiercely loved and protected her nine grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren.

In accordance with her wishes, no services are planned.

