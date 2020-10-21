Marie Langford was born in Harlowton, Montana to Russell and Ina Fisk. She was one of fourteen children, a large and boisterous family of which she spoke of proudly and frequently.
Marie married Clarence Langford in Lewistown, Montana. Together, they spent the next 50 years rearing their four children; Darrell, Dianna, Audrey, and Karen. Grandma Marie also fiercely loved and protected her nine grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren.
In accordance with her wishes, no services are planned.
