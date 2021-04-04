Mariann Julanne Hotvedt

Marian Julanne Hotvedt, 93, passed away at home surrounded by family on Sunday, March 28, 2021. She was born June15, 1927, in Conrad to Irma Arnold Campbell and Homer Campbell. Raised in Fort Benton, she loved telling stories about being raised “in a village” as her grandmother and two aunts helped guide her childhood. She graduated high school in Fort Benton and attended the University of Montana. Growing up during WWII, Marian worked in the local bank while attending high school. Mom would spend hours balancing her checkbook no matter how big or small the difference may be.
In 1947 she married James L. Hotvedt on March 22, 1947, in Fort Benton. She lived in Missoula while Dad attend Pharmacy School at the University of Montana and then followed him to Great Falls, Saco, and Wolf Point where they owned and worked in Drug Stores. Five Boys were born to this union, Carl (Great Falls), Jimmy (Olympia, WA), Arnold (deceased), Bruce (Sumner, WA) and David (Perth, Australia). There were eleven grandchildren and five great grandchildren.
In 1988, they sold the drug store in Wolf Point and moved to Glen Lake in Northwest Montana. We liked to kid her about moving from where you cannot see the trees to where you cannot see through the trees. In 2002, they moved to Helena, where mom lived until her passing. She enjoyed her bridge games, book club, attending cultural events, and volunteering at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with family.
A memorial service will be held later when everyone is able to travel safely. Memorials in Marian's honor may be made to Liberty House C/O Veterans Administration Medical Center, Fort Harrison, MT. Condolences for the family may be shared online at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com.
