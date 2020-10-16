Mariann Calnan

Mariann Patricia Kopp Calnan

Mariann Patricia Kopp Calnan was born to Nick and Katie Ehlis Kopp on their family farm near New England, North Dakota, on August 2,1941. She was big sister to brother Nickie and sister Bernice (Verlanic). Before her brother and sister were born, the family moved to Anaconda and settled in the heart of Goosetown. Nick Kopp was a pipefitter at the smelter and Katie was a well-known cook at several restaurants in Anaconda. Mariann attended St. Peter's Grade School, where she met her future husband Joe Calnan at a sledding party that marked the beginning of their 75-year friendship and 60-year love affair. Mariann attended Anaconda Central Catholic High School, where she and Joe graduated in 1959. Mariann and Joe maintained their relationship as Joe served a stint in the US Coast Guard in the early sixties and after his return to Anaconda.

Mariann married Joe on December 22, 1962 at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Anaconda. Joe maintains he married Mariann for three reasons: First, he loved her; second, her mother was an outstanding cook; and third, she worked in a bank. In 1962 Mariann and Joe moved to Portland, OR, where Mariann again worked at a bank, supporting Joe as he attended and graduated college.