Our mother, sister, daughter, and friend, Mari Edna Victory-Daw, of Kirkland, Washington, formerly of Boise, Idaho and Helena, Montana, passed away on Wednesday, April 14, 2021 at her home. She died peacefully, surrounded by her loving family.

Mari was born in Lewiston, Idaho, the third daughter of Marvin and Edna Victory. She graduated from Clarkston High School in 1975, and served as Worthy Advisor for Rainbow for Girls. Mari married Charles Arthur “C.A.” Daw on August 18, 1979 and made their residence in Boise, Idaho. Together, they raised two wonderful children, Alex and Kelli.

Mari was a dedicated member to her community and served many years on the PTA board for her kids' schools. She enjoyed traveling, and hiking with her husband during their years living in Helena. She loved flowers and made many floral arrangements cherished by family members.

Mari lost her battle after a brave strong fight against cancer which began in January 2017. Guided by her faith in God, she kept a positive outlook and hope for a cure. As with everything in her life, she handled it with dignity and grace.