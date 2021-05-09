Wife, Sister, Mother, and Grandmother Margarette “Mike” Ann Archibald's love of life didn't come to an end with her death. Mike passed away on the evening of May 1, 2021 at the age of 89, after a courageous battle with cancer. She was surrounded by her loved ones who will continue to honor her legacy by living their lives to the fullest. It would be wrong to say that Mike lost her battle because she never stopped fighting. Through her, we know what resilience and perseverance truly look like.

Mike was born to Frank and Pearl Nemecek on November 16, 1931 in Helena, Montana. She always said that her father wanted a boy and thus her name “Mike”. Her younger sister Francis was similarly nicknamed as “Frankie”. She attended schools in Helena at Kessler, Hawthorne and Helena High, graduating in the class of “49ers”. She received a special award for penmanship. It is understandable as she had beautiful cursive. After her brain surgery, she lost that talent and worked hard until she once again could write.

At an early age, she learned to play the piano and accordion. Many Christmas carols were sung around the piano as she played. She was very pleased to tell that she had performed on the Marlow stage in her youth, tap dancing.