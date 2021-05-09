Wife, Sister, Mother, and Grandmother Margarette “Mike” Ann Archibald's love of life didn't come to an end with her death. Mike passed away on the evening of May 1, 2021 at the age of 89, after a courageous battle with cancer. She was surrounded by her loved ones who will continue to honor her legacy by living their lives to the fullest. It would be wrong to say that Mike lost her battle because she never stopped fighting. Through her, we know what resilience and perseverance truly look like.
Mike was born to Frank and Pearl Nemecek on November 16, 1931 in Helena, Montana. She always said that her father wanted a boy and thus her name “Mike”. Her younger sister Francis was similarly nicknamed as “Frankie”. She attended schools in Helena at Kessler, Hawthorne and Helena High, graduating in the class of “49ers”. She received a special award for penmanship. It is understandable as she had beautiful cursive. After her brain surgery, she lost that talent and worked hard until she once again could write.
At an early age, she learned to play the piano and accordion. Many Christmas carols were sung around the piano as she played. She was very pleased to tell that she had performed on the Marlow stage in her youth, tap dancing.
Mike started her first job when she was a senior in high school, working part time as a secretary. She studied Business in high school and followed her career in that endeavor. Working for State Government, she worked in office management in Travel Promotion and then as a Licensing Specialist for the Professional Licensing Board.
On August 1, 1949, Mike went on a blind date and met what was to be her future husband, Don. She said that she lost a good friend over the relationship because the friend had wanted the date with Don! They were married on January 3, 1952 in Coeur d Alene. They always had a special day on August 1 to celebrate their time together. She said that her mother-in-law wanted her new husband to finish college and Mike vowed that would happen….and it did.
Mike's love for dogs came at an early age. Her childhood dog was “Dusty” a cocker spaniel that she described as “a love”. Dogs were always a part of the family and after her children had left and were working on their careers, Mike found her true love of dogs…..Yorkies. Three lucky dogs became her “children”, GiGi, Bo and JJ.
Soroptimist International, Eagles Auxiliary and Red Hats were some of the societies that Mike enjoyed and participated in. She served as President, Past President and Treasurer for Soroptimist as well as chairing on several committees. Mike also went through all the chairs at the Eagles. She loved her time spent in Lake Havasu during the cold Montana winters and visiting relatives in Scotland. Mike enjoyed the cruises, jazz festivals and late night “high jinks” with lifetime friends Don and Cheryl Zollman.
Many afternoons would find Mike with her “card playing girls” playing bridge. It was always a good day if she won “the pot” of money. Her sister and cousins will surely miss the frequent phone calls that kept them all connected.
Mike enjoyed her life and those that surrounded her. At the top of her list are the family and close survivors, the most important being her husband Don Archibald, her knight in shining armor. She is also survived by her two sons and daughter; George “Skip” Archibald (Char), Don Archibald (Kathy), and Vicki Neill (Eric); sister Francis “Frankie” Zuelke; grandchildren Erin Archibald, Kelsey Archibald, Ashley Archibald Downing, Nathan Archibald and Rayce Neill; 12 great-grandchildren; cousins; nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Mike was a dedicated mother first and foremost. She treasured her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren and embraced every moment with them. In her book, THE STORY OF A LIFETIME, it was asked “How do you hope to be remembered?” Her answer “I hope to be remembered as a great mom and advisor to my kids. It would be wonderful if you all thought I did a good job.” That you did, mom…that you did!
A Funeral Service will be held on Monday, May 10, 10:00a.m. at Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home, 3750 N Montana Ave, with a Public Viewing beginning at 9:00a.m. Following the service will be a luncheon, after which a Graveside Committal will take place at 1:00p.m. at the Montana State Veteran Cemetery at Fort Harrison.
Memorial Donations in Mike's name can be made to either the Cathedral of St. Helena, 530 N. Ewing St, Helena, MT 59601, or to St. Peter's Health Hospice, 201 S California St, Helena, MT 59601
