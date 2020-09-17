Margaret Wilkison

Nov. 26, 1946 - Sept. 14, 2020
Margaret F Wilkison, 73, went home to be with the Lord on Sept. 14, 2020, in the presence of family.
Margaret, “Miss Ferguson”, began teaching at Kessler Elementary in 1970. She married Wade Wilkison in Helena, Mont. on August 5th, 1985. She taught at Kessler until her retirement in 2009.
Margaret is survived by her husband Wade Wilkison of Helena, children Michelle (Andrew) Mozer, Marc Wilkison, grandchildren Joel & Alexia Mozer, three sisters, an aunt, & numerous nieces, nephews, & cousins.
Burial will be at 10 a.m. at Forestvale Cemetery, and a memorial service at 1 p.m. at Life Covenant Church in Helena on Saturday, Sept. 19th, 2020.
