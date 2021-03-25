Margaret "Peggy" Walsh

Following her graduation from Carroll, Peggy began her career as an educator, teaching English and language in locations that included Stevensville, St. Louis, Missouri, and Philipsburg. Then, for more than 30 years, she taught English and served as a School Counselor at Anaconda High School (while at the same time earning her Master's Degree in Education and Counseling from Montana State University). Peggy was passionate about education. She served as a mentor and helped facilitate college scholarships for many high school students to help them realize the benefits of higher education in their own lives. Even following her retirement, she remained a lifelong learner, an avid reader of poetry and prose, and an accomplished master of crossword puzzles and other word games. She used her skill with words to bless family members and friends with beautifully written letters, offering her wisdom, grace or profound consolation. Gene proudly referred to her as “the smartest person I ever met!” Peggy and Gene were together in their Anaconda home until late 2016, when they moved to Helena. There, they were frequently visited by their kids, grandkids and other family members, time treasured by all.