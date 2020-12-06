May 19, 1930 - December 1, 2020

Margaret L. Poor, 90, loving mother and devoted wife, died at home in Missoula, MT on Tuesday, December 1, 2020. She was the second of six children born to Paul and Ruth Sloan in Ottawa, KS on May 19, 1930. She grew up in Great Falls, MT and graduated from Great Falls High School.

She married Jesse H. Poor in Redlands, CA on October 20, 1951 and enjoyed over 65 years of marriage. They had four children and moved within Montana with a telephone construction crew for several years before settling in Bozeman. They moved to the Helena area in 1979, and she recently moved to Missoula. Margaret and Jesse had four children, Susan Frances, Anne Holly, Rosemary Ruth, and Kevin Jesse.

Margaret and Jesse both worked for Mountain Bell (later USWEST) and both retired in 1990. They celebrated their sixty-fifth wedding anniversary with family and friends in October 2016. Before moving to Helena, Margaret and Jesse enjoyed living on Magpie Bay at Canyon Ferry Lake from 1979-2001 and were happy to host many visitors. They were also snowbirds, spending winters golfing in Yuma and Peoria, AZ throughout their retirement. They were members of SS Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church in East Helena, MT.